Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement, thanks to Jamie Foxx

After an eight-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is making movies again.
Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is set to star in the new Netflix film "Back in Action," alongside Jamie Foxx. The two previously starred together in 2014's "Annie," Diaz's last feature film appearance.
"(Jamie Foxx) only you could get me back in action," the actress wrote in an Instagram story following the announcement. "I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"
Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film, but Foxx wrote on Twitter that production is set to begin this year.
Foxx celebrated Diaz's return on Twitter, posting a recording of the two chatting about her comeback.
"I feel excited but, I don't know how to do this, you know?" Diaz said in the clip.
Foxx then brought Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the call. Brady -- who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots -- retired earlier this year, but came out of retirement just weeks later.
"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady joked.
