The Telluride Film Festival has announced what their 2020 lineup would have looked like.
The 47th annual festival was to take place over Labor Day weekend, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers revealed the slate of 29 narrative and documentary feature films, along with 23 shorts they intended to screen to encourage audiences to still seek out the films.
They also had planned tributes for Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao.
One of the big attractions was set to be "Ammonite," starring Winslet and Saorise Ronan, as well as Florian Zeller's "The Father," starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman.
Also on the docket were documentaries like "All In: The Fight For Democracy," from Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, and Sam Pollard's "MLK/FBI."
Many festivals both for film and music have been canceled or postponed due to the virus. But many are leaning in to find other ways to get their content seen and heard.
Click here for a full list of this year's lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.