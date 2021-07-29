...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory Friday, heat
index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Candace Cameron Bure apologizes for 'seductive' video
Candace Cameron Bure has offered a rare apology after some of her followers didn't quite get what she was trying to do in a TikTok video.
The "Fuller House" star lip-synced to a snippet of audio from Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl." The lyrics are "Baby I'm a gangsta too/ And it takes two to tango/ You don't want to dance with me, dance with me."
Cameron Bure did so while holding a Bible and with a caption that read "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."
She later took to her Instagram stories to apologize for it.
"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," said Bure, who deleted the Instagram version of her TikTok video. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."
The devout Christian said "So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 45-year-old actress said she did it after her 22-year-old daughter Natasha posted her own version using the same audio clip.
It's not the first time Cameron Bure has run afoul of her followers.
Last September she declined to apologize after some of her conservative followers complained about a picture of her posing with her husband, Valeri Bure, in which he had his hand on one of her breasts.
