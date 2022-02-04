...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From this afternoon to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
At 14 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the
woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.
Most of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be
flooded with up to 5 feet of water. Minor flooding also occurs in
Newton County in the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park.
Any trailers near the river may need to be moved to higher ground.
A playground by the river will begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:31 AM EST Friday the stage was 7.1 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the
woodlands and fields near the river upstream and downstream from
the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...some flooding
of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive and Court.
Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the river begins
to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:16 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.7 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this morning to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia,
northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry,
Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton,
Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and
White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga,
Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to one-half to one inch
with locally higher amounts are possible on saturated grounds
and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises
on creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Candace Cameron Bure's final texts with Bob Saget featured 'a little tiff' and a lot of love
The pair, who starred as father and daughter on "Full House" and "Fuller House," texted two weeks before he died she said.
"We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff," Bure said. "And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner."
Bure added "But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text."
"And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry," she said.
