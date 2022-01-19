...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY
NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall
in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night
through Saturday morning.
There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any
light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent
information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is
the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday
and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are
most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night.
There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be
slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence
is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert
and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations,
especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even
small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick
roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.
Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for Bronx fire victims
Cardi B, who is a Bronx native, said in a statement to CNN that "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still."
"So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said. "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."
According to her rep, the artist partnered up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that the families of all the victims would be included in her donation and "that the final wishes for their loved ones were met."
"We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.