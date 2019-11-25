Carrie Underwood breaks down in tears during AMA's acceptance speech

Carrie Underwood got emotional as she took home the country album of the year award at the 2019 American Music Awards. Making her tear up even more during her acceptance speech, was word she had also won best female country artist.
"Thank you so much," Underwood told the crowd. "Thank you, God for the talents you give to people and the gifts you give people and not just what you give to the people who are up to tonight but for every single person. We all have gifts and hopefully we use them to make the world a better place."
The country star thanked her husband, Mike Fisher, and her sons who traveled with her on tour, telling them, "Mommy loves you."
"It's been such a wonderful year," she added. "Thank you to the fans, you guys support each and every one of us. I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted because they're the ones that matter and the ones that count."
Underwood added that she was grateful for all that's happened for her in 2019.
"My list of things I'm thankful for is too vast," she said. "First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we've done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he's already seen. I'm thankful for health and we've had safety along all of our travels."