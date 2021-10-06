CBS steps into the unknown with 'Ghosts,' and back to the familiar with 'CSI'

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late tonight.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

CBS steps into the unknown with 'Ghosts,' and back to the familiar with 'CSI'

  • 0

CBS takes one step into the unknown and another into the comfort of the past this week, which is about as adventurous as one can expect risk-averse broadcasters to be these days. "Ghosts," a mildly amusing comedy, tries to bring some new life to network's Thursday comedy lineup, while "CSI: Vegas" combines old and new faces around its familiar chalk outlines.

The premise in "Ghosts" is fairly simple, as a young couple (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit an old house from the wife's deceased great aunt, one inhabited by a number of ghosts from different eras, depending on when they died. Unable to leave, they're excited about potentially having some fresh blood around, with one asking, "Whose life are you guys hoping to watch next?"

The eccentric residents include a '60s hippie (Sheila Carrasco), an 11th-century Viking (Devon Chandler Long), a Native-American from the 1500s ((Román Zaragoza), and a foppish Revolutionary War militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones), who, among other things, is aghast to hear that one-time rival Alexander Hamilton's name has become more famous than his.

Adapted from a BBC series (creativity in Hollywood only goes so far), the odd mix of characters yields a fair amount of hit-miss gags and movie callbacks. One of the ghosts, for example -- a stock-broker bro (Asher Grodman) who died without his pants -- can physically move objects, barely, in a nod to Patrick Swayze's character in the singular movie "Ghost."

Still, the question of whether the people and spirits can learn to coexist has an age-old quality to it, with the disclaimer that the premise creates some limits on where this concept can go, and doesn't necessarily bode well for how it's going to age.

For now, though, "Ghosts" -- which premieres with back-to-back episodes -- milks enough laughs from the sharpness of its writing and sheer goofiness to warrant a look. Whether that translates into a long-term stay remains to be seen, but unlike a lot of new sitcoms, at least this one doesn't look dead on arrival.

Speaking of things that come back after dying, "CSI" revives one of TV's biggest hits of the 2000s, bringing back several familiar characters while introducing a new boss, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), gradually setting up the premise with a mystery that stretches over the first few episodes.

Specifically, questions arise about tainted cases from the past, forcing Roby to reach out to the alumni squad in the search for answers. The old standbys include (not immediately, in all cases) William Petersen and Jorja Fox, but saying much more would risk spoiling things, to the extent they can be.

The series clearly feels as if it's hoping to get a head of steam going on the strength of its nostalgia, before taking off in a more conventional body-of-the-week direction that made the original tick.

Of course, with a trio of "FBI" shows, two versions of "NCIS" and "S.W.A.T.," CBS has demonstrated it's wise not to bet against the lingering audience demand for capitalized crime shows.

So while it might take a couple of episodes to sort out the "Who are you?" part of The Who's credit song, the "why" behind "CSI's" revival is pretty obvious.

"CSI: Vegas" premieres Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET and "Ghosts" premieres Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

