Celine Dion cancels remaining shows of Courage World Tour due to ongoing health issues

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Up to one tenth of an inch of
ice accumulation possible. Winds gusting to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of
strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down trees
and powerlines, resulting in power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach High Wind
Warning criteria with east winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40
mph. After 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind
Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this afternoon.
For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon until 7 PM
EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Celine Dion rehearses for the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of the remaining 16 shows of her world tour, due to ongoing health issues.
The Canadian singer said she was recovering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," that were hindering her ability to perform, according to a post published from her verified Instagram account on Saturday.
Dion postponed her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 as a result of the spasms, saying at the time that she was "heartbroken."
The remaining shows of her Courage World Tour had been rearranged to take place from March 9 to April 12 of this year. However, they have since been called off while her medical team assesses and treats her condition.
"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in the Instagram post published.
"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.
"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again," she added.
In the following years she become one of the best-selling artists of all time with record sales surpassing 200 million globally, according to Sony Music.
Speaking about the cancelation of the North American leg of the tour, Dion added, "Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."
