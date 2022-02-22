Channing Tatum deems training for 'Magic Mike 3' as 'unhealthy' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you like how Channing Tatum's body looks in the "Magic Mike" movies, know that he says it's not easy to achieve.During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his new film "Dog," the actor reacted to a photo of him in character as the stripper, "Mike.""That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one because I have to look like that," Tatum quipped. He went on to say even if you are someone who works out regularly, achieving the "Magic Mike" look is "not natural."When Clarkson asked him if he had to eat well, Tatum responded by making quote fingers around "well.""That's not even healthy," he said. "You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean it's actually healthy."He also joked that he doesn't know how people who work a regular nine to five job are able to stay in shape. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rockdale and Newton Eats Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "It's my full-time job and I can barely do it," Tatum said.The original Magic Mike movie was released in 2012 and its sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," in 2015."Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third film, will be directed by Steven Soderbergh and stream on HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company.The release date has not yet been announced.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +6 How different generations treat their pets While everyone loves their pets and the joy they bring into households, Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Channing Tatum Magic Mike Cable News Network Cinema Show Film Parent Company Steven Soderbergh Finger More Entertainment Entertainment 'AGT: Extreme' premieres and shocks judges with daring stunts By Chloe Melas, CNN 29 min ago 0 +2 Entertainment A year after Morgan Wallen's controversy, country music's race issue hasn't changed By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 6 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Blind Side' Quinton Aaron star loses almost 100 lbs By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Channing Tatum deems training for 'Magic Mike 3' as 'unhealthy' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read DAVID CARROLL: The new Generation Gap CAL THOMAS: Mayor Eric Adams is half right One Man's Opinion: Why you and the U.S. need to care about Ukraine Obituaries Myrtie Elizabeth Withers Hamby Updated Feb 19, 2022 Covington, GA Myrtie Elizabeth Hamby, age 81 of Covington, die… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Ads Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Sport Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: how much are we paying him? View more Neuhierl said: Commissioner Sanders sure has a bee in her bonnet. Maybe she should read the Enabling Documents and her Job Description. View more Henry S said: It took this guy over a year to come up with this phony excuse and that after his office reported that 34,000 votes were cast with the wrong t… View more » More recent comments Latest News You should be eating citrus this month 'AGT: Extreme' premieres and shocks judges with daring stunts What is black carbon? The latest way humans are causing changes in Antarctica People in Brief World in Brief Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSecretary of State Brad Raffensperger says lack of votes cast, not fraud, led to Biden's win in GeorgiaGeorgia Court of Appeals partially reverses convictions in Cortney Bell caseConyers approves ban on vape shopsSinger-songwriter Teddy Swims got his start in Salem High School musicalsRockdale County Jail BlotterUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesNewton County Jail BlotterRockdale County Clerk of Courts Office completes digitization of thousands of recordsNewton County's new district map approved in HouseOlde Town Conyers house destroyed by fire Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.