...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in child pornography case
"Cheer" star Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Joseph D. Fitzpatrick.
"The sentence is 12 years in prison, to be followed by 8 years of court-supervised release," Fitzpatrick said to CNN in an email.
Harris, a former star of the Netflix reality docuseries "Cheer," pleaded guilty in February to one count each of receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with a minor.
In a statement released on Thursday, Todd Pugh, Harris' attorney, said Harris "is exceedingly grateful" for the judge's "recognition of his humanity, worthiness, and rehabilitative potential."
"While Jerry has a difficult road ahead of him, his uncompromising spirit and strength has carried him through challenging times before. He has nothing but empathy and remorse for the people he has harmed and hopes that today's proceeding provided them some peace," Pugh said.
Pugh also provided to CNN the statement Harris made to the court, in which Harris apologized for the "trauma" his abuse caused.
"I pray that your suffering comes to an end and that these proceeding provide you with needed closure. I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone," Harris said in his statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In December 2020, Harris was charged with a seven-count indictment that was filed in U.S. District Court in northern Illinois.
In a plea agreement with the government, Harris pleaded guilty to two of the charges from that indictment, stating that he received child pornography and engaged in interstate travel to meet a 15-year-old boy with whom he engaged in sexual relations.
"Cheer" follows the cheer team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Harris is one of several students whose stories were spotlighted in the series, which debuted on the streaming service in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.