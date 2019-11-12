Don't you dare leave us Chris Evans!
The Marvel star sat down for a chat with "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors" and revealed he often considers leaving the business.
"Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting," Evans said. "This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it."
The "Captain America" actor engaged in the chat with his fellow Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson when talk turned to what Evans was now looking to.
"I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom," he said. "It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one's favorite movie but everyone's lukewarm movie."
"I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative," he added.
Evans is delving into television with the new Apple TV+ limited series "Defending Jacob," based on the novel of the same name by William Landay,
Johansson has been keeping busy with the films "Jojo Rabbit," "Marriage Story" and next year's "Black Widow."
She joked that she, Evans and their "Avengers" co-stars needed to take a vacay in light of the success of their franchise.
"We've been trying to organize this 'Avengers' vacation," Evans said. "We deserve a little victory lap."