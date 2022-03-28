...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening . Winds will be
northwest at 7 to 12 MPH with gusts up to 17 MPH possible this
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Smith appeared to strike Rock at Sunday night's ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head as he presented the Academy Award for best documentary.
When Rock quipped: "Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," the camera cut to Pinkett Smith, who rolled her eyes. The "Red Table Talk" host has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.
Following the joke, Smith to walk onto the stage and seemingly hit Rock, before telling him to "leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth".
"The Pursuit of Happyness" star appeared remorseful when he returned to the stage shortly after, to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film "King Richard."
During his emotional speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident but did not mention Rock by name.
While Smith's actions have been widely condemned on social media, with many arguing he should be charged with assault, his 23-year-old son, Jaden Smith, shared a tweet shortly after the incident, which said: "And That's How We Do It."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The LAPD confirmed on Monday that Rock declined to file a police report.
"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the department told CNN in a statement. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
CNN has contacted Rock's representatives for further comment.
Smith appeared to predict the mayhem of Oscars night in an Instagram post hours earlier. Sharing a video of himself and his wife in their red carpet attire with his 60 million followers, he wrote: "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.