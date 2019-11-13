John Legend has been declared the "Sexiest Man Alive" and people have feelings.
His wife, Chrissy Teigen, anticipated as much.
When People magazine announced Tuesday that Legend was their selection for 2019's "Sexiest Man Alive," Teigen had quite the response on Twitter.
"My secret is out," she tweeted. "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!"
Classic Teigen.
And due to the fact Legend is an EGOT winner -- one of the few who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar -- Teigen dubbed him a #EGOTPSMA, which adds the "People's Sexiest Man Alive" honor to the title.
She was also prepared for some folks not to dig his selection.
"I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive," she tweeted. "It's my new Starbucks holiday cup."
Twitter did not disappoint her.
Some commented on Legend following actor Idris Elba as last year's "Sexiest Man."
"After Idris they broke the mold. Apparently #Peoplesexiestmanalive could not find anyone this year," one person tweeted. "I could think of plenty sexier than John Legend, just saying. Maybe he is popular. That may or may not be correct."
There was a similar uproar in 2017 when Blake Shelton, who like Legend is a coach on "The Voice" this season, was selected for the honor.
"John Legend 'winning' is like when Blake Shelton 'won,'" one person tweeted. "After Idris won last year, People Magazine should have stopped because they were never going to get it so right again."
Teigen, who changed her Twitter bio to read "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive" was ready with the quips for the complaints.
When realtor Krystle Baker commented that she doubted Legend "could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can," his wife of six years had a comeback.
"Can I try to throw you," Teigen tweeted in response.