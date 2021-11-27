...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest shifting to west at 5 to 10 MPH .
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Christina Applegate shares a message on her 50th birthday after MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is marking a milestone birthday after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August.
Applegate celebrated her 50th birthday on Thanksgiving Day with a message for her fans on Twitter. "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote.
"Sending so much love to all of you this day," Applegate continued. "Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."
Multiple sclerosis affects the central nervous system. It's considered an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. It affects quality of life and can be disabling.
In her announcement earlier this year, the actor known for her roles in "Bad Moms," "Married ... with Children" and "Dead to Me" shared that it's not been easy living with the disease.
"But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate said. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going."
There is no cure for multiple sclerosis -- known as MS -- but many people are able to manage their symptoms and adapt to new lifestyles after diagnosis.
Researchers believe that the disease is the result of both environmental and genetic factors, but the underlying cause is not known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.