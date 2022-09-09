Crossing the streams with its sequels, the fifth season of "Cobra Kai" features heavy dollops of the second and third "The Karate Kid" movies while continue to carve out its own next-generation melodrama, all in extraordinarily nimble fashion. While it's not the best series on TV (OK, Netflix), there should be some kind of prize for the best revival culled from limited source material.

The inevitable battle of dueling dojos in Season 4, which saw seemingly every kid in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley taking up karate, has left the region under the thumb of the oily Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who, like Martin Kove's Kreese, has found a dazzling encore in getting to reprise this villainous role.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos