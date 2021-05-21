"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been virtual -- until now.
Colbert welcomed his first-in studio guest on Thursday night's episode.
John Krasinski joined him in Colbert's makeshift office studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building.
"The Office" star is promoting his film "A Quiet Place Part II," starring his wife, Emily Blunt, which he wrote and directed.
Colbert and Krasinski arm wrestled, which Krasinski said he hadn't done since he was 12.
"I want you to know, this is not personal," Colbert said before losing.
"You didn't even try," the host added, as he was left panting while Krasinski never broke a sweat. "How come you look like that and I look like this?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.