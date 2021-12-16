Daniel Radcliffe is a maniacal rich guy in 'The Lost City' trailer By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Dec 16, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The trailer for "The Lost City" might be the best one you watch all year.No trailer this year has filled me with as much anticipatory glee as this one.In the film, Sandra Bullock plays a reclusive author Loretta Sage who, after years of writing adventures, finds herself in the middle of one.With Channing Tatum, as cover model Alan, by her side, they try to escape the grip of a maniac billionaire, Daniel Radcliffe, who wants Loretta to help him find a lost city. The cast. The ridiculousness. The jumpsuit. Perfection.The film premieres in theaters on March 25, 2022.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 