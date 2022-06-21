...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Dave Chappelle says his former high school theater will no longer be named after him
Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced that, contrary to previous plans, the student theater at his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., will not bear his name.
Chappelle announced the decision at a dedication ceremony for the venue, according to a report from the Washington Post. Over the last few months, the entertainer has stirred controversy with transphobic comments and jokes that have drawn criticism from civil rights groups and students at the school.
During Monday's dedication ceremony, Chappelle said he decided to decline the honor because he did not want his name to distract from the students' work at the school. Last year, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts initially postponed the naming of their theater after backlash mounted over Chappelle's Netflix comedy special, "The Closer." The set included graphic jokes about transgender women.
"No matter what they say about 'The Closer,' it is still (one of the) most watched specials on Netflix," Chappelle said Monday, according to USA Today. "The more you say I can't say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it. It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can't say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression."
The theater will instead be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.
Duke Ellington Principal Sandi Logan told the Washington Post the school has had several conversations with students and staff about Chappelle's inclusion.
Chappelle is a Washington, D.C. and a 1991 graduate of the the prestigious school, which educates a predominantly Black student body and, according to Logan, a significant LGBTQ community. Last year, Chappelle pledged to donate $100,000 to the school's theater.
