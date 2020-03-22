David Bryan, a founding member of Bon Jovi, announced Saturday on Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus.
"I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day," the keyboardist wrote. "Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu not the plague."
Bryan said he has "been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"
Bryan is also a Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist.
He is not the first celebrity to announce a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Others include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and several NBA players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.