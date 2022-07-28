Who's a good movie? Not "DC League of Super-Pets," a big colorful idea that proves promising in theory -- tailor-made for a two-minute trailer -- but a rather tedious slog as a full-length animated film. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's "Jumanji" reunion as the central voices and an intriguing start to serve up a few bones fun-wise, but not nearly as much as there should be.

Director/co-writer Jared Stern and script partner John Whittington have both worked on the Lego movies, and that history shows in the rat-a-rat barrage of gags that fly by, some clearly aimed at adults steeped in comic-book lore and others simply loud, goofy and designed for kids.

