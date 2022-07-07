Dead & Company canceled a show after John Mayer's father had a medical emergency

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Dead & Company canceled a New York tour date this week after member John Mayer's father experienced a medical emergency.
Rock supergroup Dead & Company canceled its upcoming concert after singer John Mayer's father experienced a medical emergency, Mayer said.
The "Gravity" singer announced Wednesday that while his father was transported to an ER where "he received much needed and great care," Mayer wouldn't be able to perform with the group at their New York show.
"He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can't play tonight's show in Saratoga Springs," Mayer said in an Instagram story shared Wednesday.
Dead & Company announced a few hours after Mayer's post that the group wouldn't perform in Saratoga Springs and that ticket holders would be refunded. The remaining tour dates were not affected by Wednesday's cancellation, the band said.
Mayer's father Richard celebrated his 90th birthday in 2017, according to an Instagram post Mayer shared that year. Also in 2017, Mayer established a scholarship fund named for his father, Variety reported at the time. The scholarship honored Richard Mayer's tenure as a high school principal in Connecticut.
Dead & Company is scheduled to perform Friday in Virginia and will end their tour on July 16. The psych-rock group's lineup includes Grateful Dead members like Bob Weir and contemporary artists like Mayer who perform new covers of Grateful Dead classics.
