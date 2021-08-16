...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread
across the area through the day. Two to five inches of rain is
expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier
amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to
flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of
rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning
that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Debra Winger quit 'A League of Their Own' because of Madonna
Debra Winger has shared why she says Geena Davis replaced her in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."
In an interview with The Telegraph, Winger says she left the Penny Marshall directed film about a pioneering group of women baseball players following the addition of Madonna to the cast.
And while Winger trained for three months with the Chicago Cubs to prepare for the role, she said the hiring of the singer turned it into "an Elvis film" and not the film she had agreed to do.
"The studio agreed with me because it was the only time I ever collected a pay-or-play on my contract," Winger told the publication. "In other words, I collected my pay even though I did not play, and that's very hard to get in a court."
Winger also said that after meeting the real-life players on whom the film was based, she didn't think the movie honored them
"As entertaining as [the final film] was, you don't walk away going 'Wow, those women did that.' You kind of go 'Is that true?,'" she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In terms of Davis' performance in the film -- in the role Winger was set to play -- Winger said she believes Davis "did OK" and said of the cast "I certainly don't begrudge any of them."
When it comes to Madonna, Winger said "I think [her] acting career has spoken for itself."
CNN has reached out to reps for Madonna for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.