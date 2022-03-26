Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
"Diana: The Musical" did exceptionally well at the Razzies -- which means it was exceptionally bad, since the Razzies honor the worst films of the year.
It's almost Oscar Sunday, which means the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards -- the Razzies, to its fans and many detractors -- are here to remind us how offensively bad cinema can be.
This year, it's raspberries all around for "Diana: The Musical," the universally despised Netflix flop that also had a very brief and equally reviled run on Broadway. The Worst Picture "winner" nearly swept the Razzies, also scoring worst supporting actress, screenplay, director and actress for Diana portrayer Jeanna de Waal.
LeBron James' first time out as lead actor was a bust, per Razzies voters, who awarded him worst actor for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in which he played himself. The Razzies didn't buy his chemistry with Bugs Bunny either -- James also won worst screen couple with every WarnerMedia character he appeared alongside. (WarnerMedia is CNN's parent company.)
