Dick Van Dyke's still got it By Marianne Garvey Feb 18, 2022

Dick Van Dyke is starring in a new music video released by Arlene & the Vantastix, his wife Arlene Silver's band.In it, the "Mary Poppins" star, now 96, shows he can still step in time.He dances with Silver as she sings the song "Everybody Loves a Lover."Van Dyke and Silver are affectionate throughout the video, kissing and cuddling for the camera. Van Dyke and Silver married in 2012 and will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Feb. 29.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 