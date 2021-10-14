Dionne Warwick is not a fan of upcoming Whitney Houston biopic By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dionne Warwick, seen here with Whitney Houston in 1990 in Los Angeles California, is not on board with the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dionne Warwick is not on board with the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic.Warwick, who is a cousin of the late singer, who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, told the Los Angeles Times, "I want them to let Whitney rest in peace.""Leave her alone," Warwick said. "Ten years [since she died] -- it's time to let her sleep.""I Wanna Dance with Somebody," is set to star British actress Naomi Ackie as Houston and Ashton Sanders as singer Bobby Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007. The film has been approved by Houston's estate, is being produced by her mentor Clive Davis, who signed her to Arista Records, and directed by Kasi Lemmons.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Dionne Warwick Whitney Houston Cinema Show Bobby Brown Clive Davis Ashton Sanders Naomi Ackie Estate More Entertainment Features ‘Hawkeye’ to Debut With Two Episodes as Disney+ Releases New Teaser (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 48 min ago 0 +3 Entertainment 'CMT Artists of the Year' returned with an invitation-only crowd By Marianne Garvey, CNN 51 min ago 0 Features ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: This Town Will Tear You to Pieces (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Netflix head reiterates support for Dave Chappelle special in email to staff By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read CAL THOMAS: A grim story in words and pictures One Man's Opinion: Building toward zero RONDA RICH: The disrespect of roadside trash Obituaries James Benjamin JB Bryant Oct 12, 2021 Oxford, GA Mr. James Benjamin 'JB' Bryant, Jr., age 93 of Oxfo… Doris Messer Oct 12, 2021 Conyers, GA The only subject more beloved than the paintings a… William Bill Sigman Oct 8, 2021 Fredericksburg, VA William "Bill" Thomas Sigman, Jr. passed aw… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. The Power of Pink Photo Contest » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates Covington, 30014 Upscale subdivision, clean, nice home with off-street parking. $700 Covington, 30014 Upscale subdivision, clean, nice home wi… Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Garage Conyers, 30012 HUGE LIVING ESTATE YARD, BREEZEWAY AND APT. SALE Conyers, 30012 HUGE LIVING ESTATE YARD, BREEZEWAY AND APT… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: 3 of our BOC members have hit a new low, Can JC climb out of Craig's pocket View more sdealfitzgerald said: Thank you for nicely saying what I was thinkiing. I think it's inappropriate to do this on the clock, or use taxpayer funds to do it. I'd much… View more tomgahunter said: 3 of our BOC members have hit a new, Can JC climb out of Craig's pocket View more » More recent comments Latest News Rockdale students see increase in ACT scores Up to half of Chicago police officers could be put on unpaid leave over vaccine dispute ‘Hawkeye’ to Debut With Two Episodes as Disney+ Releases New Teaser (VIDEO) 'CMT Artists of the Year' returned with an invitation-only crowd ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: This Town Will Tear You to Pieces (VIDEO) Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTeenager held at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’Stonecrest Resorts announces closing on sale of former Sears building for $2.1 millionAfter a career of breaking barriers in the Army, this retired General is now fighting for military families of colorEx-Regent Alford pleads guilty in racketeering scheme, headed to prisonHEALTH: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanomaRockdale County Jail BlotterConyers prioritizes vaccine incentive, premium pay for essential workers from from ARPA fundsMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventDesign work completed for road closed for two years Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.