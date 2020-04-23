Disney+ drops trailer for upcoming documentary series, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian"

The trailer for "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian," dropped Thursday, and is filled with revealing bits about the hit series.
Executive Producer Jon Favreau leads the eight-episode docuseries, going behind the scenes of the making of "The "Mandalorian," which premiered last November.
Each episode explores a different facet of the show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and conversations hosted by Favreau.
"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how 'The Mandalorian' came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement earlier this month. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."
New episodes will stream every Friday on Disney+, beginning May 4.
