... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY
FUELS...
Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected
for 4 or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening.
While relative humidity values may not reach 25 percent in the
higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, winds will be highest
in this area, from northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up
to 25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer drops during Super Bowl
A wild trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" aired during Sunday's Super Bowl.
The movie is set after the events in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers:Endgame."
An official synopsis for the movie reads: "After the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil."
Doctor Strange will "confront a mysterious new adversary" in the film.
The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.
