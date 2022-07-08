...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outflow from showers and thunderstorms may
keep heat index values lower in areas where convection initiates
in the morning and early afternoon, but generally heat index
values are expected to reach criteria for the majority of the
advised area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."
The singer called out the "Stranger Things" actor for sharing her direct messages about his co-star, Joseph Quinn.
Schnapp shared screen shots of their private conversation in a now-deleted TikTok earlier this week. In the messages, Doja had written to Schnapp, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?"
"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp wrote back, but the rapper said she couldn't find Quinn's account.
Doja Cat expressed feeling betrayed when speaking live about the iincident Thursday on Instagram, calling the move "socially unaware and wack."
"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing," she said.
Doja Cat, 26, chalked it up to Schnapp being 17.
"When you're that young, you make mistakes," she said.
Schnapp has not since publicly commented on the exchange.
