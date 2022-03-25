Doja Cat changes Twitter name to 'i quit'

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Singer and rapper Doja Cat, performing here in Austin, Texas, on October 2021, signaled she may be taking a break from music.
Singer and rapper Doja Cat signaled she may be taking a break from music following an online exchange on Thursday.
Doja was scheduled to perform as part of the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay earlier this week, which was canceled due to flooding. Some on Twitter expressed disappointment that the artist reportedly didn't stop to take photos or meet with fans outside her hotel in Paraguay.
"I moved on I'm just gonna let everybody be mad," Doja tweeted. "I'm not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour."
In response to one fan, she wrote, "I don't give a f**** anymore, I f***ing quit, I can't wait to f***ing disappear and I don't need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I'm a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me."
She later tweeted, "I'm out. Y'all take care."
It's unclear if she meant she was quitting Twitter or music. CNN has reached out to a rep for Doja for comment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Following the exchange, Doja Cat changed her Twitter name to "i quit" and her bio to "lol."
Earlier, the "Rules" rapper had tweeted an apology about her performance Thursday in Brazil's Lollapalooza.
"I don't think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I'm sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f***ing love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I'll do better."
As of Friday, Doja was currently still slated to perform another set in Brazil.
