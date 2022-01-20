Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday in her 'birthday suit' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dolly Parton's idea of a "birthday suit" is slightly more sedate than you might imagine.The singing legend celebrated her 76th birthday Wednesday by posting a photo of her wearing a pink outfit with red lace accents on her verified Twitter account."Just hangin' out in my birthday suit!," the tweet read.The beloved star isn't slowing down at all. She is set to release of her latest album, "Run, Rose, Run" on March 4.The album is the companion project to a novel of the same name co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which will be released on March 7.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 