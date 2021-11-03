Dolly Parton shares sweet throwback picture with husband Carl Dean By Marianne Garvey Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dolly Parton is showing her love for her husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean.The legendary singer, who turned 75 this year, took to Instagram with a throwback picture of herself and Dean holding hands. Dean has a (seemingly photoshopped) Dolly Parton T-shirt on."Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" Parton wrote. Fans loved the picture, with one writing, "Carl Dean is super handsome!"Another commented, "What a love story." Parton first met Dean at a Nashville laundromat the day after she arrived in the city. The two renewed their wedding vows in 2016 for their 50th anniversary.Parton's post is a promotion for the Dolly Vintage Collage Tee, which is currently on sale for $35 on her website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 