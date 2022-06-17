...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Drake surprised followers Thursday with news that new music was coming and so it did.
"Honestly, Nevermind" dropped at midnight and has begun its race up the charts.
The album features Drake mostly singing instead of rapping.
"I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time," he wrote in an editor's note on his Apple Music artist page. "I work with every breath in my body cause it's the work not air that makes me feel alive."
Initial reaction on the internet was divided, with some praising Drake for mixing it up on "Honestly, Nevermind" and others not really feeling it.
