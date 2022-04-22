Ed Sheeran releases music video filmed in Ukraine, days before Russian invasion

Sunny. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 1:56 pm
Ed Sheeran says "I stand with Ukraine" as he reveals his latest music video was filmed there just days before the Russian invasion.
British pop star Ed Sheeran has revealed he filmed his latest music video in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, just days before Russia invaded the country.
The singer-songwriter released the video for his track 2step, featuring rapper Lil Baby, Friday morning on his official YouTube channel.
Before the song begins, a written message from the star appears on the screen in black and white.
In it, the 31-year-old Grammy winner explains he filmed the video in Kyiv before "the devastating acts of violence started."
"It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed..." he said.
"Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.
"I stand with Ukraine, and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC's [The Disasters Emergency Committee] Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the singer added.
The track 2step is the latest from Sheeran's album "=" (pronounced "equals"), which he released in 2021.
Newton County needs to defund the $40,000 annual gift to Henderson play house in Nelson Heights.
