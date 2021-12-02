Eddie Mekka, Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dead at 69 By Chloe Melas Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Penny Marshal and Eddie Mekka in a scene from "Laverne & Shirley." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Eddie Mekka, who found fame playing Carmine "The Big Ragoo" Ragusa, on the hit series "Laverne & Shirley," died at his home in Newhall, California, according to his official Facebook account. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eddie Mekka, who found fame playing Carmine "The Big Ragoo" Ragusa, on the hit series "Laverne & Shirley," died Saturday at his home in Newhall, California, according to his official Facebook account.He was 69.No details on his cause of death were made immediately available. Mekka played Shirley's love interest on the show.Cindy Williams who played Shirley tweeted this, "My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."The hit series ran on ABC from 1976-1983. A Massachusetts native, he moved to Los Angeles and ended up garnering a Tony nomination for his lead role in "The Lieutenant" on Broadway in 1975.Mekka also had roles on "The Love Boat," "Family Matters," "Guiding Light," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."CNN has reached out to Mekka's representative for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 