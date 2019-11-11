Elisabeth Moss wants to star in a Hallmark Christmas movie

If you can somehow erase Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale" from your mind, she wants us to imagine her in a much lighter role. A role, say, as a Hallmark Channel heroine who saves some small-town bookstore form shutting down just in time for Christmas.
The actress revealed her love of all things Hallmark during Vulture Festival's "Anatomy of a Performance," even admitting that she has the Hallmark movie app downloaded on her phone.
"[I downloaded the app] for Christmas last year, because I needed a way to watch Hallmark Christmas movies," she said. "I needed a way to access all my Christmas movies, because I love Hallmark Christmas movies and I watch as many of them as possible."
Just in case anyone's confused, Moss made sure to say she's serious.
"I'm into it, I want to do it. People who write should definitely write one for me," she said. "I actually would love to do a Hallmark Christmas movie!"
She even had a loose plot in mind, including a twist where her character would turn sinister.
"I'd be a shop-owner, and there'd be a Christmas tree farmer, you know, I'd hate him at first," she said, adding, "In my Hallmark movie I'd probably end up losing the baby somewhere," Moss laughed. "There'd be a lot of mascara, and then I'd stab someone."
There's the Moss we know and love.