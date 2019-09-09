Ellen DeGeneres made sure to pack at least one special meal into her busy summer vacation -- except it wasn't a date night for her and her wife, Portia de Rossi.
Instead, the talk-show host told her audience during the Season 17 debut of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her travels included a visit to London. There, she met Prince Harry and Meghan to talk about their shared philanthropic endeavors and even got the opportunity to feed the royal couples' new baby, Archie.
In addition to saying that Archie's parents are "the cutest couple and so down to Earth," DeGeneres joked that Archie "weighs 15 pounds, which I believe the exchange rate is 17 dollars here."
Although she didn't take a photograph to commemorate the occasion, DeGeneres did do a sketch drawing of the royal baby while joking that "he looks like Harry."