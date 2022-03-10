Emilio Delgado, 'Sesame Street's' Luis for more than 40 years, has died

...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late
Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across
north and central Georgia through Saturday.
Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms
will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms,
especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and
tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of
the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow
across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and
through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far
north Georgia.
In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night
and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely
to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off
late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single
digits (above zero) and teens areawide.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of children playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, according to his manager. He was 81.
Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of children playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, according to his manager.
He was 81.
"We are saddened by the news of Emilio's passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans. He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole," Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency, told CNN in a statement.
The actor died Thursday at his home in New York City. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2020, according to a report from TMZ, citing his wife.
Delgado had remained active in theater, starring in "Quixote Nuevo," a version of "Don Quixote," before the pandemic struck in early 2020. His extensive stage work included serving as artistic director of the Barrio Theatre Ensemble of East Los Angeles.
Still, he'll be best remembered for the popular children's program. Delgado had cited the PBS show's importance as a cultural touchstone in the way people of color were depicted on TV.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"For the first time on television, they showed Latinos as real human beings," Delgado told the Houston Chronicle in 2020. "We weren't dope addicts. We weren't maids or prostitutes, which were the way we were being shown in television and in film. Here, on 'Sesame Street,' there were different people who spoke different languages and ate interesting foods, and they were all Americans."
"A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations," Sesame Workshop said of Delgado in a statement to CNN. "At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the 'record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.' We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."
Beyond "Sesame Street," Delgado appeared in such series as "Law & Order," and early in his career in the dramas "Lou Grant" and "Falcon Crest." He also co-starred in the 1975 TV movie "I Will Fight No More Forever," a true story about Nez Perce Native American leader Chief Joseph.
Delgado was born in Calexico, Calif., but raised by his grandparents on the other side of the US-Mexican border in Mexicali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.