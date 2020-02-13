Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's family just got even bigger.
The famous couple welcomed their third child Thursday.
Iglesias took to Twitter to share a photo of their baby girl.
"My Sunshine," he captioned the pic.
The couple are parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.
The tennis star also shared a photo on Instagram of her embracing her bundle of joy.
The couple have been together since 2001.
