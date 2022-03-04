Essence Festival 2022 to feature Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and more By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Essence Fest is returning to an in-person event this summer with a star roster.Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run forme June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic. There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event's site.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 