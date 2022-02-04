'Euphoria' is coming back for another season

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands...fields and
pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on
Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road
by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:47 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.7 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Here is news sure to inspire elation among some: "Euphoria" is coming back for a third season.
HBO -- which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia -- announced the renewal of its Zendaya-led hit on Friday.
The show's sophomore season is currently airing, with its finale set to air on February 27.
In a statement, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, praised the cast and crew for taking "Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart."
"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi said.
The season 2 premiere of "Euphoria" was, according to HBO, "the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms."
