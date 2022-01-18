The band Every Time I Die has split over an apparent disagreement with singer Keith Buckley.
Some members of the the metalcore band that first formed in 1998, including Jordan Buckley, shared a statement on social media stating "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021."
"While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one," the statement posted Monday on Jordan Buckley's verified Twitter read. "There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself."
The band was founded in 1998 with members Jordan Buckley, Andy Williams, Michael Novak, Keith Buckley and John McCarthy.
"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes," the statement continued.
"Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways," they wrote. "While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.