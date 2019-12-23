Ex-'Love Island' host Caroline Flack hit boyfriend with lamp as he slept, court hears

The former host of the hit British reality show "Love Island" hit her boyfriend with a lamp while he was asleep after suspecting he was cheating on her, a court was told Monday.
One of the police officers who arrived at Caroline Flack's home after the alleged assault described the scene as resembling a "horror movie," the court heard, according to the UK's PA news agency.
The presenter pleaded not guilty to assaulting 27-year-old Lewis Burton -- a former professional tennis player and model -- during a preliminary hearing at London's Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, PA reported.
Flack, 40, was charged with assault by beating on December 13 following an incident at her home in north London. Her full trial will take place next March.
The presenter stepped down as host of "Love Island" after she was charged. She was later replaced by Laura Whitmore.
Flack's lawyer, Paul Morris, told judge Julia Newton that Burton did not support the prosecution, and was a witness, "not a victim", PA reported.
However, prosecutor Katie Weiss said of Burton: "He is a victim -- he sustained a significant injury to his head."
Weiss said Burton believed the assault occurred after Flack had seen text messages leading her to believe he was cheating on her. "He said he had been asleep and was hit over the head by Caroline with a lamp, causing a visible cut to his head," Weiss said.
On a call to the emergency services, Burton was "almost begging the operator to send help," Weiss said, according to PA. "Both were covered in blood and in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie," Weiss said.
The presenter was released on bail, with conditions that prevent her from having contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March, PA said.
CNN has attempted to contact Burton's representatives.