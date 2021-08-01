Excited for 'House of Gucci'? Here's what to watch to get ready By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 1, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The "House of Gucci" trailer is out and the film looks like fire.Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, it is based on the true life story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion house.Driver stars as Gucci and Gaga as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the killing. The documentary traces the rise of Gucci, its fall after the murder and the rebirth under new ownership.It's available on Filmrise.'The Director: An Evolution in Three Acts'This one must be included, because while it's not focused on the death of Gucci, it's a great behind-the-scenes take on the fashion.Produced by James Franco, it focuses on the career of Gucci's former creative director, Frida Giannini.The film spans 18 months and is both compelling and intimate.Look for it streaming on Amazon.Take your time going through these as "House of Gucci" is not scheduled to be released until November 24. 