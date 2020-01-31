'Fast and Furious 9' is brother v. brother

Which muscled Alpha male with an expensive toys will reign supreme in "Fast and Furious 9"?
I can't say because that's pretty much the entire plot of the film, as you will see in the just-released trailer.
In this ninth installment of the "Fast" saga, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto goes toe to toe with his brother, Jakob, played by John Cena in a big, reality-suspending journey across the globe that will separate familia from foes.
One spoiler: You will be spending money on this movie.
How do I know? You wouldn't be reading this if you weren't going to.
"Fast and Furious 9" hits theaters May 22.
