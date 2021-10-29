Fetty Wap arrested at CitiField By Lisa Respers France and Melanie Schuman, CNN Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday in New York City, according to a law enforcement source.The rapper and recording artist, whose given name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges, according to the source.Maxwell was arrested at CitiField which is home to the New York Mets. In 2016 he was arrested by Cedar Grove, New Jersey police in July after a traffic stop and months later brought a stack of $175,000 in cash to court to pay any potential fines.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arrests Arts And Entertainment Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Law Law And Legal System Law Enforcement Music Music And Dance Musical Styles Rap And Hip-hop Music William Junior Maxwell Ii Fetty Wap Citifield Law Cedar Grove Artist New York City Recording More Entertainment Entertainment Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will 'never had an issue in the bedroom' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 29 min ago 0 Entertainment TV OT: Which streaming service is treating Halloween right? Plus, 'Squid Game's' tentacles By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 53 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Army of Thieves' unlocks a prequel that doesn't steal much more than your time Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 53 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Last Night in Soho' takes Anya Taylor-Joy on a far-out trip into the '60s Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read CAL THOMAS: Free stuff isn't really free CAL THOMAS: How many more are coming? One Man's Opinion: Paint, love and grow Obituaries Joan Louise House Eleazer Oct 24, 2021 Conyers, GA Joan Louise Eleazer, age 88 of Conyers, died Satur… Anna Teresa Ekard Hix Oct 22, 2021 Conyers, GA Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Ann… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. Latest Citizen classified ads Staffing RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE Jonesboro, Clayton, GA 30236 Job d… Car Lawrenceville, 30044 2001 Toyota Echo 2dr. sedan. 165,723 mi. AC $3,200 Mileage: 165,723 Lawrenceville, 30044 2001 Toyota Echo 2dr. sedan. 165,723… Other Use Happy Jack® ItchNoMore® shampoo to stop scratching, treat hot Use Happy Jack® ItchNoMore® shampoo to stop scratching, t… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: There is no way to make a bigger mess than Sanders and Henderson are making, this will make the connected rich. Hopefully Sanders & Hender… View more jammor said: "Was disrespectful to him"??? That sounds like something a middle schooler would say. It's a shame the county lost this resource over one man'… View more tomgahunter said: JC just threw away a $250,000+ donation for no good reason, Another example why the county government is in such a mess. View more » More recent comments Latest News Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will 'never had an issue in the bedroom' Rockdale County unveiling proposed 2022 budget at public hearing on Nov. 2 Family members of Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper speak out publicly for the first time TV OT: Which streaming service is treating Halloween right? Plus, 'Squid Game's' tentacles 'Army of Thieves' unlocks a prequel that doesn't steal much more than your time Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeceased driver found in overturned vehicle in Conyers Thursday morningHEALTH: Colonoscopy is a valid screening test for 70-year-oldHollywood's tragic history of on-set accidentsMan convicted in 2019 murder gets life without paroleSevere storms with tornadoes threaten the central US this weekendStockbridge man faces 16 counts of animal crueltyOxford man killed in accident on Hwy. 42 in Indian Springs‘The Voice’ Season 21: Watch the Final Battle Round Performances (VIDEO)Newton man faces numerous charges related to sex offenses against childrenConyers native Clint Mathis makes National Soccer Hall of Fame's Veterans Ballot semis Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.