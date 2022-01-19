...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY
NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall
in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night
through Saturday morning.
There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any
light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent
information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is
the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday
and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are
most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night.
There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be
slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence
is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert
and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations,
especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even
small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick
roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dead in skiing accident at 37
By Niamh Kennedy, Xiaofei Xu and Camille Knight, CNN
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, best known for playing Hannibal Lecter in "Hannibal Rising," has died at the age of 37 after a skiing accident in southeastern France.
"Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly," French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted Wednesday.
"It's with a heavy heart that we will rewatch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze. We have lost a French actor."
Ulliel died on Wednesday in a hospital in the city of Grenoble in southeastern France following a ski accident on Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Ulliel gained acclaim for his portrayal of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic, "Saint Laurent." He went on to win a César for Best Actor, France's equivalent of the Oscar, for his performance in the Xavier Dolan film, "It's Only the End of the World."
His next on-screen appearance is set to be in the Marvel Disney+ series "Moon Knight," scheduled for release in March 2022.
Fellow French actor Jean Dujardin posted an image of Ulliel on Instagram with a caption which read simply "Gaspard" alongside a black heart emoji.
And French minister of culture Rosalyne Bachelot called Ulliel "an exceptional actor" in a tweet published Wednesday.
"Today the world of cinema lost a huge talent," wrote Bachelot. "I send my condolences to his family and my loving thoughts to all those who grieve for him today."
