'Full House' cast recreates opening as 'Full Quarantine'

Everywhere you look people are stuck in the house.
So members of the original cast of the hit comedy "Full House" recreated their opening sequence - this time showing life in quarantine.
It features him, fellow cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin tackling everything from sanitizing to running out of eggs while at home.
""Full Quarantine" - Stay Safe and Stay Home. —Unlike #FullHouse this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin," Saget wrote in the Facebook post.
The #FullHouseChallenge has been popular for awhile on Tik Tok and involves people uploading videos of their own version of the series opening, using the show's theme song "Everywhere You Look" by Jesse Frederick.
"Full House" ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and a sequel series titled "Fuller House" and featuring some of the original cast launched on Netflix in 2016.
