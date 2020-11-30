George Clooney cuts his own hair with a device attached to a vacuum cleaner.

The coronavirus pandemic forced celebrities to adapt to a brave new world away from their adorning fans, and they responded in myriad ways.
Some went to work at their kitchen tables, others soothed the world's anxieties with a cringe-inducing John Lennon cover, and one reflected on the unity of humankind from her bathtub.
But George Clooney, in turns out, was more prepared than most of his peers for a stint locked down at home.
The actor has revealed he's been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years with a 1980s-era contraption that he attaches to a vacuum cleaner.
Clooney revealed the trick when asked by CBS about how he adapted to months of lockdown in 2020.
"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he said. "Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it."
A Flowbee is a device invented in the 1980s that can be placed on the end of a vacuum cleaner to trim hair.
"My hair's like straw, so it's easy to cut," Clooney explained, before imitating the noise the machine makes as it hoovers up his million-dollar locks. "Listen man, it works," he said.
Earlier this month the actor revealed that he once gave away $14 million in cash to his closest friends while working on the hit film "Gravity."
He shared the anecdote in an interview with GQ, which crowned Clooney its Icon of the Year, among other honorees like Megan Thee Stallion and Trevor Noah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.