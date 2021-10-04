George Clooney jokes he's too short to share the screen with Ben Affleck

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
George Clooney (L) and Ben Affleck (R) at the premiere of their film "The Tender Bar."
The two appeared on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Tender Bar," which Clooney directed and Affleck stars in.
Affleck talked to Entertainment Tonight, saying of Clooney, "We had great experience working together previously, he produced 'Argo' [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom."
Affleck added of Clooney, "He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment."
So would he want to act with Clooney?
"I would love to," Affleck said. "He's gotta hire me. I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."
Clooney had a different take on acting with Affleck, joking that he's too short to stand next to the actor.
"He's a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy," Clooney said. "I think it would be too much sexy for one screen. Because he's a one-time sexiest man."
"The Tender Bar," also starring Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd, hits theaters worldwide on Dec. 22, and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.
