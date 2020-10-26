Gigi Hadid encourages voting while showing off post baby body.

Gigi Hadid had some company this year while voting.
The model recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with singer Zayn Malik, though you wouldn't be able to tell it from a selfie she posted this weekend on her verified Instagram account.
Hadid showed off her postpartum look in a "Vote" shirt while also encouraging her followers to do just that.
"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," her caption read. "You have a week and a half ... If you're voting early im proud of you."
Not that she's not proud of everyone else who is also voting, Hadid pointed out.
"Whatever your PLAN, I'm proud of you; make sure you have one," she said.
Hadid also shared other photos including a map showing early voting dates across the country.
